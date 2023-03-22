Leadership Elected by American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Boards of Directors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., was re-elected to serve a third year as president of American Dairy Association North East, and Lolly Lesher of Bernville, Pa., was elected for her first term as chair of Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is managed by ADA North East, and Lesher will also serve as Donahoe’s first vice president. She replaces Jeff Raney of Adamsville, Pa., who served in the chairman role for six years.

“We are so fortunate to have such dedicated dairy farmers who are willing to guide and direct our local dairy checkoff,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “They are committed to actively reaching consumers with forward-thinking, top quality programming to continue to grow sales and trust in dairy.”

“It’s an honor to serve as president of this organization and to represent all dairy farmers across the region,” said Donahoe. “Our programs are targeting consumer preferences in retail, in schools and in the digital arena – all of which are helping increase per capita consumption each year.”

Donahoe has served as an ADA North East board member for 22 years. She also serves as chair of the National Dairy Council that is funded by national dairy checkoff to provide science-based research and education about the nutrition and health benefits that dairy foods provide.

Lesher has served on the PDPP board for 20 years and is looking forward to serving in her new role. As ADA North East First Vice President, she will also work closely with Donohoe to execute checkoff programs for the benefit of the entire six-state region.

“Dairy promotion is something I’m very passionate about and am glad to partner with ADA North East to make our dairy checkoff investment more efficient and effective,” said Lesher. “In Pennsylvania, we have so many opportunities to share our story with consumers – not only what dairy offers nutritionally, but the important role the industry plays across the Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding attended the annual meeting, sharing his vision for the future of the state’s dairy industry. Redding also expressed his support for the programs that dairy checkoff is executing to build trust and expand markets for dairy, locally, nationally, and globally.

American Dairy Association North East Officers:

President: Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y.

First Vice President: Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

Second Vice President: Kris Brock, Schaghticoke, N.Y.

Secretary: Barb Hanselman, Bloomville, N.Y.

Treasuer: Dina Zug, Mifflintown, Pa.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Officers:

Chair: Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

First Vice Chair: Louie Diamond, Jr., Masontown, Pa.

Second Vice Chair: Doug Harbach, Loganton, Pa.

Secretary: Marie Canon, West Middlesex, Pa.

Assistant Secretary: Elizabeth Cashell, Towanda, Pa.

Treasurer: Elaine Noble, Gillett, Pa.

Assistant Treasurer: Jennifer Heltzel, Martinsburg, Pa.

Representatives to the ADA North East Board: Louis Diamond, Lolly Lesher and Dina Zug

For more information about ADA North East, visit AmericanDairy.com.

Photo caption:

American Dairy Association North East recently elected board officers at its reorganizational meeting.

From left to right are: ADA North East CEO John Chrisman, new Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Lolly Lesher, ADA North East President Audrey Donahoe, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Dairy Management Inc. Chair Marilyn Hershey, outgoing Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Jeff Raney.

Photo caption:

American Dairy Association North East CEO John Chrisman (left) and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding (right) welcome Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farm, Bernville, Pa., as the newly elected chair of Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.