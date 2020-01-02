Lowville Producers Dairy Co-op Renews Contract With Kraft

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – As the Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville decides to stop buying milk from one local dairy co-op, another has secured a new contract.

The Lowville Producers Dairy Co-op has just gotten its contract renewed for another year. The co-op is responsible for nearly half of the plant’s milk supply.

The Jefferson County Bulk Milk Cooperative lost its contract with Kraft earlier this month and now 30 farmers are scrambling to find a new buyer for their milk.

