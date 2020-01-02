Harvue Farms Ventures Into New Product

BERRYVILLE — Say cheese!

The Hardesty family will then be glad to introduce you to Harvue Farms’ new product line: Cheddar cheeses made exclusively with milk from its 350 registered Holstein cows.

Made by a small firm in Pennsylvania, the cheddar is sold under the brand name Harvue Cheese.

Harvue, a fifth-generation dairy farm off Longmarsh Road in Clarke County west of Berryville, supplies milk to the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association for use in its Maola-brand products.

