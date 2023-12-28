Meijer Now Offering SNAP Participants a Discount on Milk Purchases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an effort to increase access to healthy food and beverages, Midwest retailer Meijer is now offering SNAP participants special discounts on select milk products.

The initiative, called “Add Milk,” features 20 percent off any brand or size of 1 percent and fat free milk and is thanks to a grant awarded recently by Auburn University’s Hunger Solutions Institute that Meijer applied for earlier this year. Meijer is the largest retailer – and the only one in its six-state footprint – selected to partner on Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives (HFMI) projects, which were established by the 2018 Farm Bill to promote milk as part of a healthy diet.

“As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, we’re pleased to partner with Auburn University to give families easier access to milk,” Meijer Vice President of Grocery Calli Schmid said. “Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals and our involvement in this program offers another opportunity to stretch our customers’ dollars further.”

The milk discounts apply for purchases made online and in-store at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations, and will remain in effect until March 30, 2024.

In addition to the new 20 percent off milk discounts for SNAP participants, Meijer is also continuing to offer a 10 percent discount on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year, and free Home Delivery for SNAP customers.

“Michigan has always led the way in making sure people have access to fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products, produced right here in our own state,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. “Now thanks to our successes in the 2018 Farm Bill and the leadership of Meijer, today’s announcement will mean millions of American children, seniors and families who shop at nearly 500 Meijer stores across the Midwest can afford fresh and nourishing milk products to keep their families healthy.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is also appreciative of this discount.

“I want to thank Meijer for its initiative to partner with the International Dairy Foods Association and Auburn University to help our SNAP members here in Kentucky,” he said. “Support like this is essential to help hard-working Kentuckians continue to put healthy food on the table for their families.”

“Meijer started out as a grocery store, so providing our customers with healthy grocery options is at the heart of what we do,” said Becky Bronkema, Director of Merchandising for Dairy/Frozen at Meijer. “This is a very important project, and comes at a great time for our customers, so we’re thankful to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the International Dairy Foods Association, and Auburn University for their commitment to this vital project and for selecting Meijer as a partner to help make a difference.”

“The Hunger Solutions Institute at Auburn University is excited to partner with Meijer to expand Add Milk in their more than 500 stores,” said Alicia Powers, HIS Managing Director. “By self-funding a fruit and vegetable incentive program for SNAP customers and waiving delivery fees for online SNAP customers, Meijer is a committed leader in addressing food and nutrition security. Through Add Milk, which provides a 20 percent discount on skim and 1 percent milk purchased with SNAP dollars, Meijer will expand its support of SNAP families in stretching their food dollars.”

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets. Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics.