Meijer Expands its Line of Passover and Kosher Food in the Detroit Area

(BAYONNE, NJ / Grand Rapids, MI – When Southfield shoppers head to their local Meijer store ahead of Passover, they’ll find a full-court shopping experience like no other. Not only has Meijer expanded its kosher lineup to offer the largest-ever assortment of traditional and new products, but consumers will enjoy the best prices around.

The Grand Rapids-based retail supermarket chain set its sights on capturing the market at its Southfield location at 28800 Telegraph Rd. Leveraging their long-time partnership with KAYCO (www.kayco.com), the country’s leading purveyor of kosher food, Meijer succeeded in bringing the widest range of fine kosher provisions to shoppers in time for Passover 2021.

“It was the synergy and the commitment to early planning that has really paid off for the relationship between Kayco and Meijer,” noted Amanda Maloney, the Vice President of Sales for Kayco.

According to Harold Weiss, long-standing executive at KAYCO, “We were determined to provide an elevated Passover assortment to Meijer’s for its Detroit area consumers. Category growth and high consumer demand created the perfect opportunity to expand the supermarket’s focus on kosher products. We are delighted to help Meijer become the community’s go-to resource for kosher products for Passover and year-round.”

Some of the new Kosher for Passover items that will be available at Meijer include:

Gefen Ketchup; Gefen Almond Milk Creamer, Tuscanini Italian Marinara Pasta Sauce, Tuscanini Italian Tomatoes Diced, Haddar Brownie Brittle and Elite Choco Spread, among others.

KAYCO is the flagship distributor of kosher products in the United States, representing over 5,000 products ranging from traditional favorites to innovative foods for healthy lifestyles and trendy gourmet items.

Meijer is a 253 retail store chain covering Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. Many of their stores carry an assortment of kosher products, but the most robust selection is at five of its Detroit metro area stores.

About Kayco

Kayco (www.kayco.com) is the leading Kosher food distributor in America, with a variety of brands and products available at supermarkets, independent grocers, kosher food stores and natural food stores throughout the USA.