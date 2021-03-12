The GIANT Company Names Glennis Harris Senior Vice President of Customer Experience

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced today that Glennis Harris, an experienced retail leader with more than 20 years of experience, has been named senior vice president of customer experience effective March 22. Harris succeeds John Ponnett, who is retiring from the company on April 2.

As senior vice president of customer experience, Harris will oversee all stores and the company’s e-commerce fulfillment centers as well as asset protection and safety, delivery operations, and store support. She will report directly to Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company.

“Glennis is more than a brilliant operator; she’s also unusually skilled at developing talent and creating an irresistible culture. Her rapid advancement in the fashion industry was no surprise to me, having appreciated her growth mindset while in grocery,” said Bertram. “I’m delighted to welcome her to The GIANT Company’s leadership team, and I am convinced that she will elevate the experience of our millions of customers no matter when, how, or where they engage our brands.”

Harris began her career in 1987 at SUPERVALU, working as a store director. Over the next decade, she held a variety of positions in increasing responsibility across multiple functions including operations, marketing, and merchandising. In 2012, Harris joined Ross Stores, Inc., which operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States and dd’s DISCOUNTS®, as district manager and was named zone director in 2014. Most recently, she served as regional vice president for Ross in the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. areas, a position she has held since 2019. Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

“My career began in grocery, so I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the industry; joining The GIANT Company is a homecoming of sorts, and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Harris. “I’ve been impressed with how The GIANT Company is transforming the business and all that they have achieved over the last few years, and I am looking forward to working with Nick and the entire team to create an omnichannel experience unlike any other in the industry.”

“On behalf of the entire GIANT Company team, I thank John for his dedication and many significant contributions to our company over his 30-year career, most notably the leadership he displayed last year during one of the most challenging times in company history,” added Bertram. “From his beginning as a part-time clerk at our original Middletown, Pennsylvania store to his current role, John’s tremendous influence on our business will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on in the many team members he’s mentored over the years.”

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.