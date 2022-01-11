Minister Bibeau Announces first Woman as Chairperson to the Canadian Dairy Commission

OTTAWA, ON – The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the appointment of the first woman, Jennifer Hayes, as Chairperson of the Canadian Dairy Commission for a four-year term, effective December 23, 2021

Ms. Hayes was first appointed to the Canadian Dairy Commission in January 2017, in the role of Commissioner and has held the position for four years.

A dairy and beef farmer on Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula, Ms. Hayes is the third generation to farm at PineCrest Farms in Shigawake, which she co-owns with her father and uncle. Ms. Hayes has extensive governance experience which she obtained through her active participation with the L’Union des Producteurs Agricoles (UPA), defending regional interests in dairy, beef and agricultural development.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada’s democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.