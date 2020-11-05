New Pork Promotion and Research Agency Will Help Canada’s Pork Producers Thrive

OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the creation of the Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA), while at the annual general meeting of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec. The PRA will support the competitiveness and sustainability of the pork sector by enabling the development and implementation of promotional and research activities.

Pork producers and processors are expected to benefit greatly from the Agency’s promotional and research activities, especially as producers cope with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PRA will allow producers to take full advantage of the increased market opportunities, both domestic and international. As a result of recent trade deals, producers have preferential access to two-thirds of the world market. The Agency will also help mitigate and manage the potential risks of African swine fever by investing in research activities that could boost on-farm biosecurity and surveillance.

The creation of a national levy system will underpin the PRA’s activities. Levies will also be collected on imported pork products, at a rate that is no more than the minimum levy paid by producers across the country. Similar agencies exist in other markets that have been successful, like the Canadian Beef Check-Off Agency that generates about $7.5 million each year towards funding initiatives that help beef producers expand their markets and increase sales.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) have been working closely with the Canadian Pork Council to help establish the PRA and ensure it provides long-term benefits for pork producers across the country.