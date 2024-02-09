Minister Macaulay Announces Support for Dairy, Poultry and Egg Processors Across Canada

INGLESIDE, ON – Canada’s supply management system is the backbone of rural communities across the country and supports countless Canadian family farms.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $89 million for 49 projects across Canada under the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund. This Fund is a key part of the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting processors in supply-managed sectors in addressing the impacts of recent international trade agreements.

Through this funding, dairy, poultry and egg processors are able to purchase and install new automated equipment and technology, allowing them to boost their production capacity and productivity, while also helping them respond to environmental challenges and labour shortages. Project examples include milk pasteurizers, ultrafiltration systems, robotics for packaging systems, and new machines for grading, setting and breaking eggs.

Today’s announcement was made in Ingleside, Ontario, at Lactalis Canada’s cheese plant, which is set to receive up to $3,343,000 for new automated cheese processing and packaging equipment. These upgrades will help modernize the production facility, reduce waste and improve productivity.

The Government of Canada will continue to preserve, protect and defend Canada’s supply management system. This system ensures Canadian producers receive fair returns for their labour and investments, brings stability for processors, and provides consumers with a steady supply of high-quality products.