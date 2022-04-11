Government of Canada Invests in Market Expansion Opportunities for Canada’s Mushroom Sector

OTTAWA, ON – Canada is a large producer of mushrooms and the sector plays an important role in the economy. The Government of Canada is helping the industry continue to seize new market opportunities that contribute to the sector’s profitability and growth.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $344,100 for the Canadian Mushroom Growers’ Association (Mushrooms Canada) to support market growth for Canada’s mushroom sector.

Under the AgriMarketing Program, funds are being utilized to help Mushrooms Canada increase consumer and stakeholder knowledge of the nutritional benefits of mushrooms. The project being funded aims to maintain and expand Canadian mushroom demand and consumption domestically and in the United States through industry-led promotional activities.

Activities under the project will highlight Canadian mushrooms and leverage Canada’s reputation for high-quality products, helping to grow sustainable demand. This investment supports market expansion opportunities, which contribute to economic prosperity for Canada’s mushroom growers, support local economies and increase exports for the industry.

This investment demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to help strengthen, diversify and grow markets for Canadian mushrooms, which support economic growth and contribute to a stronger Canadian agricultural sector.Quotes

“As Canadian mushroom production continues to increase, industry continues to look for opportunities in domestic and export markets. This investment will help the industry seize these new opportunities, which brings economic benefits for Canada’s mushroom growers and fosters long-term growth for Canada’s agricultural sector.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“Participating in the AgriMarketing program has enabled Mushrooms Canada to expand and intensify its marketing program across North America, presenting new messaging surrounding the healthfulness and versatility of mushrooms. This funding allows us to not only focus on current marketing activities, but to also invest in crucial strategic planning meant to build a more sustainable and adaptable long term marketing program. In turn, this helps support Canadian mushroom growers to continue to grow their business.”

– Mike Medeiros, President, Mushrooms CanadaQuick Facts

Canadian mushroom growers produced 132,589 metric tonnes of mushrooms in 2020, marking the fifth consecutive year-over-year increase in production. Ontario and British Columbia are the leading producing provinces of mushrooms, together accounting for over 90% of total production.

Canadian mushrooms had an export value of $361 million in 2020. The U.S. is the top export destination for fresh mushrooms, accounting for 97% of export values.

Founded in 1955, Canadian Mushroom Growers Association / Mushrooms Canada is a voluntary, non-profit organization representing members who are dedicated to the production and marketing of fresh mushrooms in Canada. Members include mushroom growers, processors, spawn makers, suppliers, scientists and other allied industries.

The AgriMarketing Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada’s reputation for high-quality and safe food.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal-provincial and territorial governments, which will strengthen the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector, ensuring continued innovation, growth and prosperity.

Additional Links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada