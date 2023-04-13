Checkers & Rally’s Welcomes Spring with Mushroom Mania Across Burgers and Sides

The Mushroom Council is excited to drive up to an array of all-new mushroom-centric dishes this spring at Checkers & Rally’s.

The iconic drive-thru restaurant chain – known for its flavorful, craveable foods at a great value – recently launched an LTO that expands its line-up of mushroom-infused burgers and sides. Checkers & Rally’s is the iconic drive-thru restaurant chain with 850 locations nationwide.

For the diehard mushroom lover, Checkers & Rally’s is introducing the “Fried Mushroom Buford,” featuring two of its largest 100 percent hand-seasoned beef hamburger patties topped with Swiss cheese, crispy battered fried baby portobello mushrooms, savory mushroom sauce and caramelized onions on a toasted bakery-style bun.

The chain also is simultaneously launching a side order of fried mushrooms to complete the ultimate mushroom experience.

“Mushrooms are sprouting on menus all throughout the nation this spring, and one of the most delectable are these incredibly delicious items offered by Checkers and Rally’s, which is such a beloved chain,” said Pam Smith, foodservice consultant for the Mushroom Council. “The best part? You can enjoy a mushroom burger and your mushroom sides all in one order. You can’t beat that for a full, flavorful experience.”

“Our Fried Mushroom Buford is made with Baby Bella mushrooms, which is a juvenile version of the Portobello mushroom,” Ryan Joy, Senior Director of Menu Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., in their launch news release. “Experience our latest burgers packed with the biggest punch (with or without a healthy dose of mushroom deliciousness) for just a few bucks; now is the time to satisfy your craving as these deals won’t last long.”

Checkers & Rally’s LTO for these new items continues through April 30.

For more information, hours of operation or to find a Checkers or Rally’s location, please visit Checkers.com.

