CA LGMA Kicks Off 2022 Leafy Greens Season With 86 Members

Salinas, CA: The fiscal year of the California LGMA began on April 1st, in alignment with the start of the leafy greens growing season on the Central Coast of California. The LGMA currently has 84 certified member companies and two companies who are new to the organization and pending certification.
With farming operations throughout California, LGMA members produce over 70% of the nation’s lettuce and leafy greens – adding up to over 30 billion servings a year. California LGMA members are audited an average of four times a year to ensure they are compliant with the LGMA food safety standards and maintain their certification status.
Shown above are the LGMA member mark and certification/service mark
Below is a list of current LGMA members, member status can change at any time, so it is recommended to use the LGMA website to verify current status of your leafy greens supplier here: https://lgma.ca.gov/certified-members
CERTIFIED CALIFORNIA LGMA MEMBERS (04.01.2022)
- Agro Jal Farms, Inc.
- Amigo Farms, Inc.
- Andrew Smith Co.
- Babe Farms, Inc.
- Baloian Packing Co., Inc.
- Beachside Produce, LLC
- Bella Vista Produce, Inc.
- Bengard Ranch, Inc.
- Bonipak Produce Co.
- Boskovich Farms
- Braga Fresh Family Farms / Braga Fresh Foods
- C and E Farms, Inc.
- Church Bros, LLC / True Leaf Farms
- Cinagro Farms, Inc.
- Classic Salads, LLC
- Coastal Fresh Farms
- Coastline Family Farms, Inc.
- Curation Foods, Inc.
- D’Arrigo Bros. Co. of CA
- Dan Andrews Farms
- Deardorff Family Farms
- Dole Fresh Vegetables
- Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc-CA
- Durant Distributing
- Dynasty Farms
- EpicVeg, Inc.
- Field Fresh Farms
- Fresh Choice Marketing, Inc.
- Fresh Express, Inc.
- Fresh Kist Produce
- Fresh Venture Farms
- George Amaral Ranches, Inc.
- Gold Coast Packing Co.
- Golden West Vegetables, Inc.
- Greengate Fresh, LLLP
- Grimmway Farms
- Harbinger Group, LLC dba Misionero
- Heritage Farms, LLC
- Hitchcock Farms, Inc.
- Ippolito International
- J. Marchini Farms
- Jayleaf, LLC
- Joe Heger Farms, LLC
- Kenter Canyon Farms
- Lakeside Organic Gardens, LLC
- Mainas Farms, LLC
- Mann Packing Co., Inc.
- Marmolejo Farms, Inc.
- Mike Abatti Farms, LLC
- Muranaka Farm, Inc.
- Muzzi Family Farms
- Ocean Mist Farms
- organicgirl, LLC
- Pablo’s Produce
- Pacific Fresh Produce, Inc.
- Pacific International Marketing
- Pajaro Valley Fresh Fruit and Veg Dist.
- Peter Rabbit Farms / Amazing Coachella, Inc.
- Pismo Oceano Vegetable Exchange
- Premium Valley Produce, Inc.
- Ratto Bros., Inc.
- Ready Pac Foods, Inc.
- River Fresh Farms, LLC
- Royal Rose, LLC
- Sabor Farms
- Salad Savoy Corp.
- San Diego Farms, LLC dba Fresh Origins
- San Miguel Produce
- Santa Barbara Farms, LLC
- Silva Farms, LLC
- Spinaca Farms, Inc.
- Steinbeck Country Produce
- Sun Terra Produce Traders, Inc.
- Sunsation Farms, Inc.
- Talley Farms, Inc.
- Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods, Inc.
- Taylor Farms
- The Nunes Co., Inc.
- The Salad Farm, LLC
- TLC Custom Farming Company, LLC
- Vessey and Company, Inc.
- Visionary Vegetables, LLC
- Western Harvesting, LLC
- Zada Fresh Farms