CA LGMA Kicks Off 2022 Leafy Greens Season With 86 Members

Salinas, CA: The fiscal year of the California LGMA began on April 1st, in alignment with the start of the leafy greens growing season on the Central Coast of California. The LGMA currently has 84 certified member companies and two companies who are new to the organization and pending certification.

With farming operations throughout California, LGMA members produce over 70% of the nation’s lettuce and leafy greens – adding up to over 30 billion servings a year. California LGMA members are audited an average of four times a year to ensure they are compliant with the LGMA food safety standards and maintain their certification status.

Shown above are the LGMA member mark and certification/service mark

Below is a list of current LGMA members, member status can change at any time, so it is recommended to use the LGMA website to verify current status of your leafy greens supplier here: https://lgma.ca.gov/certified-members

CERTIFIED CALIFORNIA LGMA MEMBERS (04.01.2022)

