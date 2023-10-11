National Dairy Board Scholarship Award Winners Announced

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The dairy checkoff has awarded 12 academic scholarships to students enrolled in programs that emphasize dairy and who have shown potential to become future dairy leaders.

The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB), through Dairy Management Inc., which manages the national dairy checkoff, annually awards $2,500 scholarships to 11 students. In addition, the NDB awards a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship to one outstanding scholarship recipient.

Eligible majors include journalism, communications/public relations, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science, animal science and agriculture education. Scholarship criteria include academic achievement, a career interest in a dairy-related discipline, along with demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity.

Kylie Konyn, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student who is majoring in dairy science, has earned the 2023-24 Loper scholarship.

Students earning $2,500 scholarships are: Tyler Bohnert (University of Wisconsin-Platteville), Chloe Calhoun (University of Nebraska-Lincoln), Grace Clark (Iowa State University), Doreen Dyt (California Polytechnic State University), Hannah Even (Iowa State University), Dina Graves (Clemson University), Katie Hebdon (University of Idaho), Margaret Molitor (South Dakota State University), Irene Nielsen (Iowa State University), Natalie Roe (University of Wisconsin-Madison) and Stephen Zheng (University of Wisconsin-Madison).

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s 28,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.