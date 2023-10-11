Walmart Announces New Milk Processing Facility in Valdosta, Georgia

Walmart is committed to delivering high-quality milk to meet the growing demand of our customers. Today, we’re excited to share we are furthering that commitment with the opening of an owned and operated milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia.

The new facility, which will break ground later this year and create nearly 400 Walmart jobs in the Valdosta community, has innovation at its core. It will bolster our capacity to meet the demand for high-quality milk, while making our supply chain more resilient, and building even more transparency around sourcing.

Using ingredients sourced from local farmers, the new facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options including gallon, half gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim and 1% chocolate milk for Walmart’s Great Value and Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark brands. The products from the facility will serve more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in the Southeast.

