New Hidden Valley Dips Combine Ranch With Cheese

Like chocolate, ranch dressing goes with almost everything (except chocolate). Put it on salad, use it as dip for chicken nuggets and veggies — it even goes great on pizza.

There is one thing, however, that could make it even better: mix it with cheese.

Hidden Valley has done just that with two brand-new dips made for salty snacks and veggie platters. The new flavors, garlic parmesan and ranch and aged cheddar and ranch, combine Hidden Valley ranch dressing with real cheese for a thick and creamy dip for all the things you like to eat with ranch.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Simplemost