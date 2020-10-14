New York Startup Competition MilkLaunch Announces Finalists

Albany, New York – NYS MilkLaunch, a new startup competition focused on accelerating product innovation for dairy products in New York State, has announced the four finalists for its inaugural competition. They are:

· Slate: a low sugar, higher protein line of lactose free milks for everyone – not just children. They will be developing two new, innovative and delicious flavors during the competition.

· Karviva: Gold Sage: inspired by ancient wisdom, backed by modern science, these wellness drinks infuse functional ingredients like turmeric and other minerals into NY milk to deliver a full range of health benefits.

· Superfrau: An Alpine-inspired electrolyte elixir made by upcycling surplus whey and infusing it with unique flavors like cucumber lime, lemon elderflower and peach mango. A hydrating, protein and nutrient-packed recovery drink that promotes sustainability in the dairy industry.

· Pursue Happiness Cold Brew Cowffee: Innovative dairy-based, shelf-stable coffee drink with high protein, low sugar and added CLA Plus for increased health benefits.

Milk Launch is run by leading corporate innovation consultancy VentureFuel in collaboration with The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York Dairy Promotion Order (DPO) Advisory Board. The open competition included global applicants ranging from idea stage to existing new products with sales under $250,000, that contain at least 50% fluid milk and the commitment that if they win that their milk will be sourced from New York producers for at least 12 months.

The four finalists each will receive $15,000 worth of support for their new product and be enrolled in a customized mentorship program. “Our program includes mentorship from the President of Chobani to the top food scientists in the country to experts in packaging, marketing, retail and innovation,” said Fred Schonenberg, Founder of VentureFuel. “We want to help these upstarts go from ideation to commercialization and become the type of success that delivers more demand for NY Dairy.”

“The MilkLaunch competition has brought about some real excitement for the future of the New York State dairy industry,” New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “We look forward to the next phase of the competition, which will assist the finalists with important guidance and mentorship to start-up their businesses, and to hearing more about these innovative product ideas.”

The finalists will pitch a panel of expert judges on December 8th, 2020 for the right to be named the winner of the NYS Milk Launch and be awarded $150,000 worth of support to accelerate their new product in market.

About The New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board

The Dairy Promotion Advisory Board consists of ten New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner of the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, who serve a three-year term. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers. The board advises the Commissioner on the disposition of approximately $15 million a year in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved DPO. It also makes recommendations on promotion and nutrition education programs and various dairy product and research projects. Learn more at https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

About VentureFuel, Inc.

VentureFuel helps established companies around the world unlock growth and discover efficiencies by partnering with emerging startups and breakthrough technologies. Our innovation programs solve specific challenges with tangible results, discover first-to-market opportunities and help large organizations develop a repeatable innovation mindset. We are 100% independent, sourcing from our global network of the best investors, scouts, founders and academics. Learn more at: www.venturefuel.net, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. You can hear The VentureFuel Podcast on Apple, Spotify or Messy.