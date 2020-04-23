Oikos Triple Zero Recognizes NFL-Sized Muscles And Tears In New Draft Day Ad

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Co. — Oikos® Triple Zero, the Official Yogurt of the NFL, recognizes the strength behind a good cry in its new ‘Flex Your Cryceps’ ad for the NFL Draft that showcases footballer-sized muscles and tears. During this special NFL Draft, the brand encourages everyone from the sport’s mightiest draftees, to fans at home, to come together and share our emotions – from strong claps to a good strong cry!

Oikos® Triple Zero wanted to recognize the protein-packed muscles and tears that are part of players’ training and journey to the NFL Draft. ‘Flex Your Cryceps’ showcases an ultimate expression of strength on Draft Day — footballer-sized tears! The ad features Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley, Deshaun Watson, Juju Smith-Schuster, Golden Tate III, Jaylon Smith, Chris Jones, Drew Lock, Garett Bolles, Gerald McCoy, Jonah Williams, Marquise Brown and Rashan Gary flexing their face muscles and shedding tears.

“We know strength comes in many forms, from physical to emotional, which is why we created ‘Flex Your Cryceps’ as a celebration of the NFL-sized muscles and tears that go into becoming a professional athlete,” said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Marketing, Danone North America. “Although the NFL Draft may look different this year, we wanted to bring sports fans joy in this moment through our ad and by hosting the Official NFL Draft After-Party.”

Once the first round of NFL-sized tears are shed during the draft, Oikos® Triple Zero invites fans to virtually join Stay Strong feat. Shaq, the Official NFL Draft After-Party and fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, in partnership with the NFL Draft-A-Thon. The digital dance party will be DJ’ed by Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, and fans can show their strongest dance moves with some of their favorite NFL Draftees, including Isaiah Simmons, Jeff Okudah, Tristan Wirfs, and other celebrity guests.

Stay Strong feat. Shaq, presented by Oikos® Triple Zero, encourages everyone to come together and support the NFL Draft-A-Thon for COVID-19 relief. Oikos® Triple Zero is donating $50,000 to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund in partnership with the NFL Draft-A-Thon. Fans can attend the after-party by joining @Shaq’s Instagram Live on Thursday, April 23 at 10 p.m. EDT, and are invited to donate to the NFL Draft-A-Thon COVID-19 Response Fund by visiting nfl.com/relief.

Meals on Wheels is on the frontlines of our nation’s fight against the deadly threat of the coronavirus, keeping the most at-risk of all populations (seniors) nourished and safe in their homes. Meals on Wheels addresses senior hunger and isolation by delivering a nutritious meal, social visit and safety check each day to the most vulnerable, while the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund sends emergency funds to the communities that are hit the hardest, now and through the recovery period.

As the No. 1 high-protein yogurt* in the United States, Oikos® Triple Zero nonfat yogurt knows that protein, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, is an essential component to building and maintaining strong muscles that help you through your toughest physical and emotional moments. Whether you’re building strong muscles or small but mighty facial muscles, Oikos® Triple Zero is packed with 15 grams of high-quality protein per 5.3-oz. serving, great flavor, 0g added sugar**, 0 artificial sweeteners, and 0 fat.

Fans can watch ‘Flex Your Cryceps’ by visiting YouTube.com/OikosYogurt or on the NFL Network throughout the draft weekend (Thursday, 4/23 – Saturday, 4/25) and on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app (Tuesday, 4/21 – Thursday, 4/30).

Visit OikosYogurt.com for more information about all of Oikos’ products and connect with us at Facebook.com/OikosProtein, Instagram.com/OikosProtein and Twitter.com/Oikos, tagging #FlexYourCryceps.

*Among yogurts with at least 15g of protein, according to latest 52 weeks of IRI data.

**Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition information for calorie content.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About The NFL Draft-A-Thon

The NFL and its partners will bring together communities across the country – including fans, players, clubs, influencers, and partners – around a three-day virtual fundraiser as part of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fans across the nation will be able to donate during the “Draft-A-Thon” timeframe to several COVID-19 relief efforts. As part of Draft-A-Thon efforts, there will be a live stream on social that is a compliment to the 2020 NFL Draft broadcast. Draft-A-Thon Live is a second screen experience that brings together NFL players, legends, prospects, influencers, and Network talent in an effort to raise money for NFL Foundation COVID-19 relief organizations, and an opportunity to share our partners’ efforts with the live audience.