P.E.I.’s Dairy Industry Changes With the Times  

Purity Dairy was an incredible PEI success story, but changes in tastes and times finally caught up with it. The business isn’t disappearing but has been purchased by ADL, now PEI’s only remaining dairy.

Purity was started in 1946 by dairy farmers Eugene and Gladys Cullen. Their son Tom ran the dairy until the handover to ADL at the end of September.

Purity had a simple business strategy that served it well for decades. Milk was bought from five local farms and brought to the Kent Street dairy. Fresh table milk, cream, blend, buttermilk, eggnog in season, and superior sour cream, soured naturally, were sold directly from the plant, through food retailers big and small, and for many years Purity featured home delivery.

