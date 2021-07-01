Plant Veda Receives License from CFIA to Produce Branded Products at New Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that their new Delta facility has received the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) license to produce Plant Veda branded products for national distribution. Plant Veda’s new state-of-the-art facility has now met CFIA standards and allows the Company to make headway on product production for their growing customer base upon expected completion of the phase 1 upgrade later this year.

The CFIA is a government agency dedicated to safeguarding food, animals and plants, which enhances the health and well-being of Canada’s people, environment and economy. All food manufacturers in Canada must comply with the regulatory requirements set by CFIA and can only produce food products for commercial use subsequent to obtaining a CFIA license.

“Getting the Delta facility CFIA licensed is a significant milestone. It’s the first step towards manufacturing in the new facility and selling our products nationally,” says Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda.

Plant Veda has goals to grow beyond their local market with the sole purpose of helping others achieve healthier, and well-rounded plant-based lifestyles. By meeting standards of licensing, this allows the Company to continue scaling. Not only will Plant Veda be able to produce their current product line at the desired rate, but they will also be able to increase further development of future product lines, upon completion of the phase 1 upgrade.

Plant Veda’s CFIA license will allow them to continue expanding capacity on their existing product line in order to continually meet the growing needs of their customers. With this license, it will allow Plant Veda to continue their path in supporting more people achieve plant-based lifestyles.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

