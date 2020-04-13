Prairie Farms Milk Caps Support Food Banks During Covid-19

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – As America hunkers down during the global COVID-19 pandemic, food banks are struggling to meet increased demands. As an essential services business, Prairie Farms employees and dairy farmers are grateful to be in a position to help food banks during this time of need.

The Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps Your Cause, donates thousands of dollars each year to local non-profit organizations. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Farms is going to give back even more by increasing support for nearly 50 food banks that are currently registered as an Our Caps Your Cause charity. Points for cap codes redeemed for food banks will quadruple through the end of May – this means each cap is worth 20 cents instead of 5 cents!

It’s easy for anyone to participate by simply purchasing gallons or half gallons of Prairie Farms milk, peeling the sticker on the cap to reveal the code, visiting the Our Caps Your Cause redemption webpage, choosing a food bank and entering the cap code. Once the 1,000 cap goal is met, the food bank will receive a check for $200.

“We’re blessed to be in a position to help food banks when they need it most,” said Sam Schwoeppe, a Prairie Farms dairy farmer from Huntingburg, Indiana. “Our Caps Your Cause is already providing dollars for food banks and other organizations, but these are extraordinary times, and they need our help even more.”

Because of COVID-19, families are navigating a new “stay at home” reality. To help offset this disruption to everyday lives, Prairie Farms has launched a webpage that offers a variety of resources including recipes, Chef Rob “how to” cooking tips, coupons, and a video series featuring Prairie Farms dairy farm families.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, with over 700 farm families, 6000 employees, 44 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry and is known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets and warehouse distribution centers.

