Prairie Farms Dairy Celebrates 85th Anniversary & Dairy Month By Giving Back

30 Feeding America® partner food banks receive significant milk donations

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Prairie Farms kicked off Dairy Month in a big way by partnering with 30 Feeding America® food banks to donate 85 pallets of milk, which is over 346,000 milk servings. The donation honors the cooperative’s dairy farm families for their essential role in providing milk and dairy products to American families for 85 years.

“Over the past 85 years, Prairie Farms has established itself as one of America’s leading dairy cooperatives. In honor of our dairy farmers, we kicked off Dairy Month by partnering with Feeding America to make significant milk donations to 30 food banks in 14 states in America’s heartland,” said Prairie Farms’ Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President, Matt McClelland. “Without support from our dairy farmers, we would not be celebrating 85 years of feeding American families, and throughout the month, we’ll be reminding consumers that dairy farming is the original farm-to-table movement. Being a dairy farmer means working 365 days a year, and we are very proud of our farmer-owners for their commitment to providing milk and dairy products to millions of families each day.”

“Food prices and supply chain disruptions are affecting food banks, and household budgets for millions of families are tightening. In 2021, 34 million people—1 in 10 people—experienced food insecurity in the U.S.,” said Dru Montri, Ph.D., vice president, Agri Food Engagement at Feeding America. “Prairie Farms’ milk donations to partner food banks across the Midwest will help communities facing hunger access this muchneeded source of nutrients.”

The June 1 donation coincides with the kickoff of National Dairy Month and World Milk Day. National Dairy Month started in 1937 to promote drinking milk and has since become an annual tradition to celebrate the dairy industry’s contributions to the world. World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to recognize the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Not only is Prairie Farms celebrating its 85th Anniversary and Dairy Month by giving back to communities, the company is also celebrating the support of millions of families who enjoy Prairie Farms’ 100% real dairy products. Now through June 30, 85 weekly winners will receive $85 dairy prize packages, and one lucky grand prize winner will receive $850 cash, $850 dairy prize package, and Prairie Farms will make a $850 milk donation to the winner’s favorite food bank. As the campaign progresses, a new website will be revealed, along with dairy farmer influencer video segments, social, paid, and earned media. The hub for all dairy month activities is: prairiefarms.com/dairymonth.

Feeding America Food Bank Locations Northwest Arkansas Food Bank Bethel Heights AR Second Harvest Heartland Brooklyn Park MN River Valley Regional Food Bank Fort Smith AR St. Louis Area Foodbank Bridgeton MO Arkansas Foodbank Little Rock AR Harvesters – The Community Food Network Kansas City MO River Bend Food Bank Davenport IA Ozarks Food Harvest Springfield MO Greater Chicago Food Depository Chicago IL Mississippi Food Network Jackson MS Northern Illinois Food Bank Geneva IL Food Bank for the Heartland Omaha NE Central Illinois Foodbank Springfield IL Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Oklahoma City OK Community Harvest Food Bank Fort Wayne IN Community Food Bank of Oklahoma Tulsa OK Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Indianapolis IN Central Texas Food Bank Austin TX Kansas Food Bank Wichita KS Tarrant Area Food Bank Fort Worth TX God’s Pantry Food Bank Lexington KY Houston Food Bank Houston TX Dare to Care Food Bank Louisville KY North Texas Food Bank Plano TX South Michigan Food Bank Battle Creek MI San Antonio Food Bank San Antonio TX Food Bank of Eastern Michigan Flint MI East Texas Food Bank Tyler TX Forgotten Harvest Oak Park MI Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Milwaukee WI

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 50 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.2 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information about Prairie Farms Dairy, visit www.prairiefarms.com