Reynolds Signs Law Requiring Clear Labeling of Meat and Egg Alternatives Sold in Iowa

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric Dairy, Meat & Poultry May 23, 2024

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Wednesday that bans the “misbranding” of lab-grown and plant-based meat and egg alternatives.

Starting July 1, lab-grown and plant-based imitation meat and egg products sold in Iowa stores will have to be labeled with words like “fake,” “lab-grown,” “meatless,” “imitation,” or “vegan.”

The labeling requirements also apply to meat alternatives made with insect protein.

Reynolds signed the law at a farm in Ladora.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Iowa Public Radio

