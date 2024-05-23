Verde Farms Expands Organic Steak Offerings to Target Stores Across New Regions in the U.S.

Following a successful introduction in Fall 2023, the major retailer brings three different cuts of steaks to Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado



Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, is thrilled to announce that following its successful introduction last year, major retailer Target is expanding its Verde Farms offerings into 64 additional stores across new regions, bringing the total store count to 175.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it the only organic beef company to earn this distinction. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.