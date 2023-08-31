Verde Farms Selected as True Food Kitchen’s Exclusive 100% Grass-Fed, Organic Beef Partner

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, proudly announces its official partnership with True Food Kitchen, an award-winning full-service restaurant and bar serving wholesome food made with quality ingredients. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies’ commitment to providing high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients to their customers.

“True Food Kitchen carefully selected Verde to be our partner for certified organic ground beef because they believe that food sourced the right way is better for the guest, the environment, and the creatures that inhabit it,” said True Food Kitchen’s Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Sustainability, Kevin Quandt. “Verde’s beef is not only the highest quality, but it also is 100% grass-fed on pastures where cattle roam free 100% of the time—no feedlots, ever.”

Beginning in Fall 2023, True Food Kitchen will proudly feature Verde’s meats in a diverse range of menu items across its 44 restaurants spanning 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Among the highlights will be the beloved “O.G. Grass-fed Burger,” with further seasonal menu offerings to follow.

“True Food Kitchen has consistently set a high standard for elevated dining experiences, and getting their stamp of approval that our beef aligns with the experience they want to provide for their guests is a monumental moment for the Verde team,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Verde Farms, Dana Ehrlich. “We’re excited to extend our commitment to excellence to even more wellness-focused guests, using this partnership as an opportunity to show that sustainable beef is the way forward.”

This partnership signifies an exciting new chapter for both True Food Kitchen and Verde Farms. Together, they are redefining what sustainable dining looks like, providing guests with the assurance that their culinary choices align with their values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information on Verde Farms, the pioneer of Beef from a Better Place, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information on True Food Kitchen, please visit www.truefoodkitchen.com or follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it one of the first organic beef companies practicing these approaches. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About True Food Kitchen

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived. The brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine, who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative and freshest in-season ingredients. True Food Kitchen has 44 locations in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information on True Food Kitchen, please visit www.truefoodkitchen.com or follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.