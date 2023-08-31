Eurofleurs 2023 – The Results

The Eurofleurs 2023 competition took place at the stunning Arboretum Volčji Potok park near the capital Ljubljana.

Our UK competitor Catey Burn from Old Oak Floral Designers in Ascot was placed 4th, only 11 points away from 1st place. 12 countries competed in total and to earn a place in the competition means that you are amongst the best young floral designs in the world.

Congratulations to Catey, who was supported by assistant Katie, and we look forward to seeing her success as we follow her career into the future.

