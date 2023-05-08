EUROFLEURS 2023 – the European Championship for Young Florists – will take place in the historic Arboretum Volčji Potok botanical garden in Slovenia, from August 23 to 27 of 2023.

EUROFLEURS 2023 is being organized by the Association of Florists and Gardeners of Slovenia and Arboretum Volčji Potok, with supervision from Florint, the International Florist Organisation. Alongside the EUROFLEURS 2023 floral art competition, the annual General Assembly of FLORINT will be organised on August 24.

The EUROFLEURS 2023 Competitors

Eight exceptionally talented young florists have successfully enrolled in the 2023 version of EUROFLEURS. They are the following:

