Ranunculus: The Harbinger of Spring

FloraLife Floral May 8, 2023

With the vernal equinox behind us, spring is officially here, and what better way to celebrate the season than with Ranunculus. With their masses of delicate satin-like petals, which grow in a wide range of colors from soft pastels to bold reds and purples, Ranunculus are sure to delight anyone who receives them.  

Often mistaken for garden roses, due to their similar flower structure, Ranunculus hold an unmistakable air of luxury about them. They were introduced into Europe during the reign of Elizabeth I in the 16th century.

The plant family they belong to, Ranunculaceae, is named after them, another sign of their importance and includes other cut flower favorites such as Anemones and Clematis.

