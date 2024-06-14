Restaurateur Plans Cocoa Beach Food Hall

Mark Hamstra, Specialty Food News Retail & FoodService June 13, 2024

Cocoa Beach, a Florida town near Port Canaveral and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, is set to get a new food hall next year that will include about 12 restaurants and the town’s first craft brewery.

Daniel Todd, a local restaurateur who owns the popular 4th Street Fillin Station—a former gas station that he turned into an all-day gastropub—is spearheading the development of the 27,000-square-foot Cocoa Beach Mercado.

Plans call for the food hall to feature a diverse variety of foodservice concepts, which have not yet been identified. It will also have a 2,300 square-foot private event space, an 8,000-square-foot covered courtyard for live music and other entertainment, and a 3,300 square-foot rooftop bar.

