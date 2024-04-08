Rich’s Unveils a New Grab-and-Go Dessert: Our Specialty Treat Shop Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait

To meet the increasing demand for grab-and-go dessert options in convenience stores, Rich Products introduces Our Specialty Treat Shop Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait. The decadent dessert features a cheesecake mousse on a bed of chocolate crumbs, topped with a layer of caramel and sprinkled with chocolate chips and pecans—all packaged in a convenient 5.75-ounce cup. It’s an ideal solution for labor-challenged c-stores looking to offer indulgent options.



This portable treat satisfies the 27% of operators looking for suppliers to offer premade products with a longer shelf life, according to the Technomic 2021 Away-From-Home Bakery Products Assessment. The perfectly portioned Our Specialty Treat Shop Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait has a long refrigerated shelf life of eight days, reducing the likelihood of creating food waste. In addition, parfaits are an ideal dessert offering, as the category grew 16% in unit sales vs. the prior year in the in-store bakery, per the NIQ Latest 52 Weeks Report ending 12/30/23.



“We created the Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait in response to requests from our retail customers,” explains Elizabeth Sommer, Customer Marketing Manager, Rich Products. “Our Specialty Treat Shop mousse parfaits answer a c-store’s need for delicious desserts that are individually packaged, portable, and labor-free.”



Mousse is a delicacy that appeals to most consumers. According to the Datassential Consumer Preferences study (Jan. 2024), 77% of consumers who have tried mousse love or like it, and 79% of consumers who have tried chocolate turtles love or like them.



The mouthwatering Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait joins Rich’s popular Our Specialty Treat Shop Parfait family. The mousse portfolio now includes six nostalgic and traditional flavors: Turtle Cheesecake, French-Style Cheesecake, Cookies ‘N Crème, Banana Pudding, Chocolate, and Strawberry Cheesecake. The Our Specialty Treat Shop lineup also includes Chocolate and Strawberry Cake Parfaits and Tres Leches Style Cake Cups in three flavors.



This turnkey solution arrives frozen, fully finished and retail ready. The frozen shelf life is 365 days, and the treats come eight per case with an SRP range of $3.49-$3.99 per serving.



C-store operators can learn more by visiting RichsConvenience.com.



