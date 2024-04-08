Lunchables is Back! After Fifteen Years, the Brand Returns to Canadian Shelves to Inspire Creativity and Power Kids Forward

TORONTO–After fifteen years, Lunchables® today announced its long-awaited return to Canadian shelves. The fan-favourite lunch kit is returning to Canada to offer the same delicious taste, fuel, and convenience fans know and love – now for a new generation. Reminiscent fans excited to try Lunchables, and parents looking to share this nostalgic and fueling mealtime option with their children, can now find the product at retailers across the country.

Lunchables is offering five delicious varieties to power kids forward through the entire day. Made with wholesome ingredients containing no artificial flavours or colours, each variety of Lunchables offers a protein-packed lunch kit that parents can feel good about, and kids will love. Canadian families can now enjoy the return of the brand’s fan-favourite Turkey and Ham Cracker Stackers, along with three additional tasty options with freshness guaranteed: Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza and Nachos.

“Lunchables is more than just fuel for the body or a quick snack — it powers kids’ creativity through buildability. Whether a rocket ship, penguin, or UFO, there are endless possibilities for what kids and their imaginations can build with Lunchables,” says Daniel Gotlib, Head of Marketing and Strategy at Kraft Heinz. “We are so excited for Lunchables return to Canada and all the great things kids will be able to build with the brand. Canadians have been demanding for more variety in the grocery store, especially for more convenient, wholesome mealtime and snack options, and Lunchables is another great option for fans to enjoy.”

To build excitement, yesterday, Lunchables had to first say a proper goodbye to Canadians for leaving fifteen years ago. The brand didn’t keep fans hanging long though, as Lunchables has now announced the official return to store shelves and availability across the country. With the growing popularity of nostalgic eats, Lunchables is reclaiming its role as a lunch and snack-time staple in Canadian households from coast to coast.

Starting today, Lunchables invites Canadians to rediscover their love for the original lunch kit by giving away up to 10,000 coupons for a free Lunchables product at Lunchables.ca. To learn more about Lunchables, Canadians can visit Lunchables.ca or follow along on Lunchables Canada’s Instagram page @Lunchables_ca.

