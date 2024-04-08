Van Holten’s Announces Rick and Morty Themed Addition to Viral Pickle-In-A-Pouch Line

WATERLOO, Wis.— Van Holten’s, makers of the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch, is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Adult Swim’s award-winning animated series Rick and Morty for the launch of a special edition Pickle Rick Pickle-In-A-Pouch inspired by Adult Swim’s comedy series Rick and Morty.

While this isn’t the first time the interdimensional duo has found their way to food, Van Holten’s real life version is giving fans a chance to experience the famous pickle in true form as the latest addition to their lineup.

First appearing on Adult Swim in Season 3 Episode 3 of Rick and Morty, Pickle Rick quickly became a fan favorite. The iconic alter ego of Rick Sanchez, a mad scientist in the animated comedy series, captured the hearts of viewers with his eccentric personality and mischievous adventures.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pickle Rick to life for both longtime fans and pickle enthusiasts,” said Eric Girard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Van Holten’s. “The launch is not only a celebration of the character’s legacy in pop culture but also a testament to the influence of fans continued support for the show.”

In addition to Van Holten’s signature flavor, the Pickle Rick Pickle-In-A-Pouch will feature exclusive packaging inspired by the show’s iconic character. Each pouch will feature a vibrant illustration of Pickle Rick and other fan-favorite characters, making it a must-have collectible for fans and foodies alike.

“We’re excited to see how Pickle Rick will capture the imagination of audiences once again, inspiring fans to experience a real-life pickle-centric adventure of their own,” said Steve Byrnes, President of Van Holten’s.

The dill-flavored Rick and Morty-themed pickle will be available for purchase online at Amazon and select retailers nationwide starting April 1, 2024.

About Van Holten’s

Van Holten’s is a family-owned company based in Waterloo, WI. Founded in 1898, Van Holten’s is known for their Pickle-In-A-Pouch, Pickle-Ice and Pickleback Mixer. Bringing their bold approach and fun flavors to new categories, Van Holten’s continues to be a leader in the individually packed pickle industry with products available across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and South Africa.

About Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is the Emmy award-award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Rick and Morty stars Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.

RICK AND MORTY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Cartoon Network (s24)

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.