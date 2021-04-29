Grillo’s Pickles acquired by King’s Hawaiian

Grillo’s Pickles, a Needham-based company that started 13 years ago when an art school grad who was rejected as a designer by Nike began selling homemade pickles for a dollar out of a cart in the Boston Common, has been sold to the California-based maker of King’s Hawaiian rolls.

However, as part of the acquisition, Travis Grillo — the company’s founder and very public face for the past decade — has stepped down from the company.

Adam Kaufman, the president of Grillo’s Pickles, said in an email to the Business Journal that the company began exploring an acquisition last summer in response to the company’s recent fast growth, “looking for the right partner with the right expertise and right resources to help us make Grillo’s a household name.”

