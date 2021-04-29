ProAmpac Extends Market Reach for Recyclable Fresh-Food-To-Go Packaging to North America

CINCINNATI–Flexible packaging leader ProAmpac, is building on the European success of Rapid Action Packaging’s (RAP) fresh-food-to-go packaging portfolio by expanding into North America. Widely recyclable in paper streams, each product strives to remove avoidable plastics and use the least amount of materials possible. In addition to the sustainability benefits, ProAmpac’s fresh-food-to-go packaging offers modified-atmosphere options in a sleek and unified design with various customization options.

“Continuing our mission to deliver sustainable flexible packaging solutions, ProAmpac is pleased to offer the full capabilities of the RAP product line to the North American market following our successful merger in January. Already proven in the U.K. and EU markets, our sustainable extended shelf-life packaging products ensure consumers experience the same quality and freshness whether food is produced in-store or upstream,” states Adam Grose chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

Acquired by ProAmpac in January 2021, RAP, a U.K.-based manufacturer, has a 24-year history of delivering innovative and sustainable cellulose-based packaging products for fresh prepared and ready-to-eat food-to-go. Comprehensive packaging offerings include sandwich packs, trays, wraps, and soft wraps for standard flow wrap machines.

“RAP has spent more than two decades delivering sustainable and performance driven ready-to-eat packaging products to U.K. and EU markets. By joining ProAmpac we can take the next step in our growth strategy and extend this level of service and innovation to North America,” states Graham Williams, global managing director, fresh food packaging for ProAmpac.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s fresh-food-to-go packaging contact Irma Randles at Irma.Randles@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com/Fresh-Food-To-Go.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.