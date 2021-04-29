Vermont’s Food & Beverage Producers Connect with Buyers through Virtual Tastings

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont’s food producers and retailers are, once again, partnering to bring delicious value-added foods to stores near you. As a result of COVID-19, many in-person events cancelled through 2021, the Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA) and the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association (VRGA) continue their virtual tastings series to promote Vermont brands to Vermont stores and wholesalers. The 2021 Virtual Tasting Series invites some of Vermont’s best specialty food and beverage producers (think maple, chocolate, jams, coffee, pickles, snacks, and everything in between) to pitch to wholesale buyers of all shapes and sizes.

How does it work?

Producers send products and sales information to buyers ahead of the tasting.

Participants join the live virtual event: Producers pitch their brand and buyers learn about their products and the stories behind the recipes.

Buyers will taste and handle the product in the comfort of their office. During the live tasting buyers will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Connections are made and follow-ups will be encouraged.

With two virtual tasting under their belt, VSFA and VRGA are gearing up for their third installment on Thursday, May 27th, see participating producers below. Interested parties will need to fill out the application and submit it to VSFA as soon as possible. Buyers and producers are encouraged to apply for all tastings here: bit.ly/VSFAVirtualTasting. Tastings are capped at six producers and ten buyers; they will fill fast. Any additional applicants once a tasting is filled will be kept on a waiting list, so don’t hesitate to apply if you’re interested.

Participating food producers must be a member of the Vermont Specialty Food Association. To become a member, visit vtspecialtyfoods.org/become-a-member. Buyers who are not VRGA members will be charged $50 to gain access to tastings. This registration fee can be allocated toward VRGA membership dues if you join within three months of the tasting.

Upcoming Virtual Tastings:

July 29th, 2021 – 10am-11am – Seeking producers & Buyers

August 26th, 2021 – 10am-11am – Seeking producers & Buyers

To learn more about the work of VRGA and VSFA, visit their websites at www.vtrga.org and www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or call the office at 802-839-1928.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food and beverage businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.

About Vermont Retail & Grocers Association:

The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association represents approximately 800 Vermont retail stores and 250 suppliers to the industry, including members of the Vermont Specialty Food Association. VRGA is an association of merchants and trade partners united to promote the sustainable growth of the industry through the educational, economic and public policy needs of its members.