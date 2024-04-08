Dutch Spring Trials Take Place in Week 18

Visits held by appointment only
During week 18, eight breeders in North-Holland will show their new assortment developments to growers, retailers and industry colleagues. These so-called pack trials have been a strong tradition for years and offer the perfect opportunity to view the latest pot and bedding plants on the greenhouse benches while discussing business possibilities on a one-to-one basis.
ABZ Seeds, Benary, Hem Genetics, MNP/Suntory, PanAmerican Seed, Prudac, Takii and Syngenta Flowers/Floranova welcome visitors, by appointment only, from Monday 29th of April to Friday 3rd of May. Opening hours are from Monday to Thursday 08:00 – 17:00 hrs and on Friday from 08:00 – 15:00 hrs. Interested visitors are invited to make an appointment via the contact details below.
Prepare for the new season and discover hundreds of pot and bedding plants! Book your appointment for the Dutch Spring Trials now.
ABZ Seeds
Vleetweg 12, 1619 PR Andijk
Ilona Smith | ilona.smith@abz-strawberry.nl
Benary
Koggeweg 11-A, 1606 ML Venhuizen
Fulco Spithoven | fulco.spithoven@benary.com
Hem Genetics
Hemmerbuurt 98, 1607 CL Hem
Carola Mantel | info@hemgenetics.com
MNP / Suntory
Weteringweg 3-A, 2155 MV Leimuiderbrug
Francesca Lanzillotta | info@mnpflowers.com
PanAmerican Seed
Elbaweg 35, 1607 MN Hem
Eva Wijnker-van der Cruijsen | eventseu@panamseed.com
Prudac
Tolweg 13, 1681 ND Zwaagdijk
Viktoriia Taranenko | viktoriiataranenko@prudac.com
Takii Europe
Mijnsherenweg 23, 1433 AP Kudelstaart
Jamie Lee Balk | marketing@takii.eu
Syngenta Flowers | Floranova
Cornelis Kuinweg 28A, 1619PE Andijk
Gerard Werink | gerard.werink@syngenta.com