“Flower Bulbs from Europe Make the United States Bloom” Is Great News for Garden Retailers

The Garden Media Group and Royal Anthos have solidified their ongoing partnership by entering into a three-year strategic alliance to boost flower bulb sales across the United States significantly. Royal Anthos has secured a European Union grant, underlining their efforts to expand the use and sales of European bulbs in the U.S. market. The program is backed by a substantial budget of €1.9 million, with the EU grant funding 80 percent. Members of Royal Anthos are committed to supporting the initiative by contributing the remaining 20 percent of the finances. This is the second grant Royal Anthos has secured from the EU for this purpose.

“We have seen a marked increase in sales since our first EU promotion,” says Mark-Jan Terwindt, Director of Royal Anthos. The 2023 National Gardening Survey reported an increase in bulb sales of 36 percent from 2021 to 2022. The United States is the largest flower bulb importer in the world and the largest importer of European flower bulbs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Garden Media Group