Relieve The Stress of the Holidays with Long-Lasting Lilies

The Garden Media Group announces that recent studies prove flowers have the natural ability to help people feel more joyful. And what better time for these benefits than during the holidays? The holidays can be stressful, but simply having a colorful bouquet of flowers, such as lilies, can help reduce stress and promote calm in your home. Even a small bouquet can trigger feelings of happiness and gratitude. A beautiful arrangement can lead to increased feelings of connection between friends and family, boosting moods during holiday meals and celebrations.

Flowers provide a sense of comfort due to an inherent tendency of humans to be drawn to nature. U.S. lily growers, and their European bulb suppliers, want to encourage consumers to bring beautiful lily flowers to their homes to help relieve stress this holiday season the natural way by providing calming feelings of comfort.

The Power of Flowers

Science has confirmed what we have long known, that flowers have the power to improve many aspects of day-to-day life. They feed compassion, can chase away worries, and can provide a boost of energy and enthusiasm. “Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul,” said Luther Burbank, famed American botanist and horticulturist.

