Discover the New Fleuroselect Gold Medal Winners

Fleuroselect is proud to present the 2022 Gold Medal winners. Each one of these breeding breakthroughs obtained an outstanding score on innovation, beauty and garden performance, convincing our judges to award the coveted Gold Medal. Watch out for these winners!

Helianthus annuus

Gummy Bear

HM.Clause



Is this not the sweetest thing? Helianthus annuus Gummy Bear is real candy to the eye. Gorgeous lemon yellow, double flowers contrast beautifully with the lush green foliage and can spread up to 20 cm wide. The plants are well-shaped, uniform, and can reach a height of approx. 170 cm.

Suited for both the professional and hobby gardening market, this newcomer offers many possibilities for middle-sized or large garden beds.

Gummy Bear is also ideal for landscaping as it adds colour and height to green spaces and provides a dynamic environment. With its eye-catching lemon colour and abundant double flowers, Gummy Bear will easily conquer the heart of consumers and landscapers. The judges praised the innovative colour, attractive flowers and excellent growing performance, and therefore awarded this newcomer with the Gold Medal for 2022.

Gummy Bear, fresh sweetness for your outside space

Myosotis alpestris

Bellamy Blue

Floragran



Feeling blue after the long, cold winter? Myosotis Bellamy Blue will lift your spirits! With its innovative darker blue hue, this newcomer expands the colour palette of the early spring range. Bellamy Blue does not require vernalisation and is therefore suited for a longer season.

Growers will love this innovation as its cultivation fits in perfectly in any existing Myosotis scheme. Retailers will welcome the spectacular darker blue colour at moment of sale. Finally, consumers will adore these cute, petite, darker blue flowers which announce the arrival of spring. The jury commented that the deeper blue colour was not yet existing in vernalization free Myosotis and therefore awarded Bellamy Blue with a Gold Medal for 2022.

Bellamy Blue, a beautiful friend to kick-off the spring season

Zinnia hybrida

Belize Double Scarlet

Takii

Optimal pot and garden performance, that is what Takii has been aiming for with this brand new Belize Zinnia series. As Belize branches more strongly from the lower node than from the upper one, the plants do not grow upright and keep a dome-like shape. Featuring a truly compact plant habit, this Zinnia offers many commercial possibilities.

Star product of the range Belize Double Scarlet shows eye-catching double, scarlet red flowers and has been awarded a Gold Medal for its remarkable scores in last year’s trial.

The jury stated: “Attractive colour with good habit and performance. Better branching and really compact!”

Thanks to the compactness, growers will hardly need to use any PGRs and as the planting density can be increased, production capacity will go up. Retailers will love the entire series of compact Zinnia which allows for a neat, colourful bench presentation. Consumers will appreciate the better branching and vigorous growing habit of Belize Double Scarlet, which will keep containers and beds visually attractive.

Belize Double Scarlet, a colourful all-rounder for the patio and garden

Zinnia x hybrida

Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor

Sakata



All eyes on this new bicolor for the famous Profusion series! This winner combines the strong performance of the series with an innovative colour combination of yellow and red. As the blooms age, the hues transform into attractive shades of rosy red, pink and apricot, offering an unequalled colour display on one plant.

Growers will see their turnover increase thanks to this Zinnia’s short production time and strong disease tolerance. Retailers will appreciate this maintenance-free annual with long shelf-life for bench displays. Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor is easy to maintain in the garden and convinces consumers with an incredible performance all season long. The judges stated: “Remarkable colour mix thanks to colour changing of older flowers; long lasting variety with very good landscape performance.”

Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor is also the recipient of an AAS (All-America Selections) Gold Medal for performance in North American trials.

Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor: spectacular shades meet powerful performance