Winners of the Glazen Tulp Award 2021 Announced

In a different setting than we are used to, namely through an online broadcast, the winners of the Glazen Tulp Award were announced during Cooperative Day.

Today, it was finally time for the finale of the battle for the Glazen Tulp. Starting from April 2020, growers were able to submit their novelties for the Glazen Tulp, and the audience could vote for their favourite product or concept. From the selection chosen by the public, the professional jury then choose and announced winners in the five categories.

Concept | Tillandsia in design frame – Ansu

Cut Flowers | Talinum paniculatum Long John – Marginpar

Green house plants | Calathea ‘Fusion White’ – Kwekerij Tass b.v.

Flowering house plant | Phalaenopsis Marvellous Pink – Ter Laak Orchids

Garden Plants | Corydalis Porcelain Blue – Van Woudenberg Tuinplanten

