Corona Crisis: Royal FloraHolland Offers Country Updates

Royal FloraHolland Floral April 27, 2020

Royal FloraHolland keeps a close eye on developments related to the Coronavirus in order to keep our (member) suppliers, buyers, employees and visitors to our locations safe and healthy. In addition, we inform you about the consequences of the corona virus on the Dutch and international horticultural market. This has been supplemented with news from our own sources, colleagues of Royal FloraHolland.

Update Friday 24 April 2020

In this article you will find an update from the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV), who are involved in the crisis measures surrounding the Coronavirus and informs Royal FloraHolland about the impact of the virus on the export market.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland

Related Articles

Deli

Rochelle Foods Announces Pause in Production

April 20, 2020 hormel.com

Rochelle Foods, LLC will pause production for a period of 14 days based on a notice of closure from the local health department. The company is working with local officials to further understand the closure order and consulting with internal and external subject matter experts to understand next steps to reopen the facility.