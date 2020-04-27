Corona Crisis: Royal FloraHolland Offers Country Updates

Royal FloraHolland keeps a close eye on developments related to the Coronavirus in order to keep our (member) suppliers, buyers, employees and visitors to our locations safe and healthy. In addition, we inform you about the consequences of the corona virus on the Dutch and international horticultural market. This has been supplemented with news from our own sources, colleagues of Royal FloraHolland.

Update Friday 24 April 2020

In this article you will find an update from the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV), who are involved in the crisis measures surrounding the Coronavirus and informs Royal FloraHolland about the impact of the virus on the export market.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland