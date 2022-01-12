Why is the Right Dosing So Important? -Chrysal

You want your customers to enjoy your beautiful flowers for as long as possible so with every bouquet being sold, you give care tips and also add a flower food sachet. This way you make sure that your customer can enjoy the bouquet for at least 8 days and will return as a happy customer. But are you giving enough flower food? An independent test carried out by Royal FloraHolland states that flowers stay beautiful longer with the right amount of flower food compared to tap water alone.

The test by Royal FloraHolland has shown that flowers stay beautiful longer with flower food compared to tap water alone. But adding flower food to the vase is not enough. The correct dosage of flower food is also important. Various tests in the research have shown that the bouquets with the right dosage of water and flower remain beautiful for longer. This way consumers can enjoy their flowers for at least 8 – 9 days.

The composition of cut flowers food contains all the right nutrients flowers need in a vase. Flower food is necessary for cut flowers. After the grower has cut the flower from its plant or roots, it doesn’t provide itself anymore with nutrients. With the right amount of flower food, your cut flowers bloom in a natural way, retaining their form, scents and colour. But unfortunately sometimes it happens that the customers doesn’t get the right amount of flower food with the bouquet.

Underdosing of flower food is most critical and shortens the vase life the most. Less than 80% of recommended dosage can lead to stem discolouration, under development of flowers and limp petals. But also overdosing can lowers the life expectancy. Overdosing flower food by more than 150% of the recommended amount can lead to stem discolouration and burnt leaves.

But how can you give the right amount of flower food with every bouquet? Our tip is to always follow the instructions on the back of our sachets. Is it a big bouquet of flowers? Then add 2 or 3 sachets of flower food to the bunch. This way you make sure that your customer can enjoy their bouquet for as long as possible and will return as a happy customer. From now on all our sustainable packaging contains our 99% bio based flower food. All bio based ingredients in the flower food are from biological renewable resources, such as plants.

