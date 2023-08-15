Claussen Pickles and Spritz Society Team Up to Launch the First-Ever Pickle Flavored Sparkling Wine Cocktail

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH – Claussen®, the brand known for its signature refrigerated pickles that pack a superior cold crunch, is teaming up with Spritz Society, the award winning sparkling wine cocktail company, to create a first-of-its-kind pickle flavored cocktail. Founded by media influencers and entrepreneurs, Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry, the new Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen® incorporates the iconic taste of Claussen® pickles, marking the first time the 150-year-old brand has entered the beverage space.

When Spritz Society announced a pickle flavor as their 2022 April Fools’ prank, they were surprised by the immediate positive reaction and demand from their fans. As a digitally forward-first brand, Spritz Society’s focus is on community-led innovation, and just one year later, Spritz Society and Claussen® turned this once “prank” into a reality for fans of both brands. The result is a refreshing, crisp, pickle flavored sparkling wine cocktail launching in time for summer BBQs and pool parties.

“Claussen® is thrilled to enter the beverage space for the first time and bring our dill-icious pickle flavor to a sparkling wine cocktail,” said Lizzy Goodman, Brand Manager of Claussen® at the Kraft Heinz Company. “With pickle being such a craveable food, we are excited to hear the response from our pickle lovers and think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the unique, refreshing taste of a pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.”

Spritz Society sparkling wine cocktails feature real white wine and all-natural fruit flavors and have now been crafted with pickle perfection. Each 8.4 oz. can of Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen® has 6% ABV, 120 calories, only 5g of sugar and packs a zippy, tangy taste.

“At Spritz Society, our community is one of the most important elements of the brand and their input is crucial in everything we do,” said Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO, Spritz Society. “Nearly a year after launching this idea as an April Fools’ joke and continuing to get requests for a pickle flavor daily, we are thrilled to be teaming up with Claussen® to bring Pickle to life. Knowing that Claussen® also prioritizes high-quality and premium ingredients made them the perfect partner for this collaboration and we are so excited for everyone to try it!”

Starting July 18 at 12:00 pm ET, Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen® will be available exclusively online to purchase starting as two packs of four for $50.00 on SpritzSociety.com for a limited time while supplies last. Claussen® pickles are available in a variety of flavors and shapes and can be found in the refrigerated section at retailers nationwide. Spritz Society is available in five additional flavors on their website and at retailers across the nation in Texas, California, Florida, New York, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Illinois, Alabama and Georgia. For more information follow @spritz and @claussenpicklesofficial on Instagram.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT SPRITZ SOCIETY

Spritz Society is an award winning sparkling wine cocktail brand created by media influencers and entrepreneurs, Ben Soffer, and Claudia and Jackie Oshry. Founded on the idea that taste matters, we take all natural, recognizable ingredients and pack them into convenient sparkling cocktails, because life’s too short for drinks you don’t love. Made with real white wine and real fruit flavors, Spritz Society comes in five flavors that were crowdsourced by our loyal community – Grapefruit, Peach, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Lemon. Each 8.4 oz can is 120 calories, 6% ABV and is gluten-free.