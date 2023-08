Several local cheesemakers were recognized at the American Cheese Society’s Competition in July, taking home 44 individual ribbons.

Vermont won nine first-place, 13 second place and 22 third-place awards.

Awards went to Barn First, Cabot Creamery Cooperative/Agri-Mark, The Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm, Grafton Village Cheese Co., Maplebrook Farm, Mt. Mansfield Creamery, Springbrook Farm Cheese, Vermont Creamery and Vermont Shepherd.

