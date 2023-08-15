Create Profitable Recipes with Society of American Florists’ New Course

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A new on-demand course, Creating Recipes for Success, is available now on the Society of American Florists’ Floral Education Hub.
The 20-minute micro-course, lead by Tony Fiannaca from Sparks Florist, teaches floral professionals how to develop product recipes that ensure profit and consistency.
The course covers:
- The importance of recipes
- Guidance on how to determine your product lineup
- How to manage products over time to adjust for changes in cost of goods.
- The pros and cons of software-based versus cloud-based solutions.
Creating Recipes for Success is sponsored by GotFlowers?. It is free for SAF members and $14.95 for non-members. Visit SAF’s Floral Education Hub to learn more.
