Create Profitable Recipes with Society of American Florists’ New Course

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A new on-demand course, Creating Recipes for Success, is available now on the Society of American Florists’ Floral Education Hub.

The 20-minute micro-course, lead by Tony Fiannaca from Sparks Florist, teaches floral professionals how to develop product recipes that ensure profit and consistency.

The course covers:

The importance of recipes

Guidance on how to determine your product lineup

How to manage products over time to adjust for changes in cost of goods.

The pros and cons of software-based versus cloud-based solutions.

Creating Recipes for Success is sponsored by GotFlowers?. It is free for SAF members and $14.95 for non-members. Visit SAF’s Floral Education Hub to learn more.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFnow.org.