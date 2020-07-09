SAF Reinvention Summit to Focus on Go-Forward Business Strategies

(ALEXANDRIA, VA — Registration is now open for the Society of American Florists Reinvention Summit, July 27-31. This all-virtual event, which includes a combination of pre-recorded and live experiences, is designed to help attendees engage with big-picture trends and learn how to apply these shifts to streamline costs and generate revenue.



The Reinvention Summit takes place from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. EST each day (except Wednesday, when programming begins at 11 a.m.). This highly interactive event will offer more than 15 sessions with a member full-access pass for just $249 (for non-members, $499). Attendees will engage with floral industry peers through these keynote and special sessions: Consumer Behavior in a COVID and Post-COVID World How Will COVID Affect Consumer Flower Buying? Online Strategies: Leverage Your Web Toolbox Leveraging the “Localvore” Movement Leadership in a Time of Crisis “The event will bring together some of the top minds from inside and outside the floral industry to help attendees navigate and thrive in a COVID and post-COVID world,” said SAF CEO Kate Penn. “Attendees can expect a mix of big-picture concepts with focused breakaway periods that allow for idea-sharing and networking — and the kind of practical takeaways we know our industry has come to expect from an SAF event.”



Most of the Summit sessions take place each day in the late afternoons (Eastern time), so participants across the country can join in and feel part of the day’s programming without having to step away from their business for too long.



“Our goal is for every single person to walk away with a digital or physical notebook filled with new ideas on how to rethink and reinvigorate their businesses,” said Penn.



Learn more at safnow.org. Register here.



For more information or to schedule interviews with Summit speakers, please contact Katie Butler.