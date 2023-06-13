Sympathy Designs, SEO Strategies, and Elevated Customer Experiences at SAF’s 1-Day Profit Blast in Boston

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Industry professionals will have the opportunity to network and learn next month at The Society of American Florists’ 1-Day Profit Blast in Boston. The July 23 event, sponsored by Flower Shop Network and Jacobson Floral, will feature three educational sessions to give retailers strategies for design, digital marketing and customer service. The event also includes lunch and a supplier showcase for attendees to meet top suppliers and learn about fresh products, hard goods and services.

Patricia Houck of Houck’s House of Blooms in Sugarland, Texas, attended the 1-Day Profit Blast in San Marcos, Texas in January and says it was a great opportunity to learn new ideas about the industry and then share that knowledge with her team when she got home.

“SAF’s 1-Day Profit Blast gave me an opportunity to visit with other shop owners and compare, discuss, and share ideas of daily operations,” she says. “I have been able to share with the staff how the floral industry is constantly changing in so many ways.”

SAF’s 1-Day Profit Blast events are held throughout the country and provide retailers the opportunity to connect and learn at a regional location. The educational sessions at the 1-Day Profit Blast in Boston include:

Celebrating Life Through Design

Patience Pickner, AAF, AIFD, PFCI

A design program on the latest sympathy trends and products, how to be creative with sympathy designs, and alternative foundations for sympathy work.

Online Reputation is the New SEO – How to Make Your Brand Bloom

Greg Peck, Flower Shop Network, FGmarket

Strategies to leverage the newest components of SEO, including Google Reviews and customer questions, to increase online reputation.

Extraordinary Service in Your Shop Every Day

Sam Bowles, Allen’s Flowers and Plants, San Diego, CA

Tips for creating exceptional service experiences online, over the phone and in-store to attract new business and ensure current customers return.

For more information or to register for the 1-Day Profit Blast in Boston click here.

