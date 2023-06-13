Walmart Confirms it Will Open $257M Beef Processing Center in Olathe, Create 600 Jobs

Walmart confirmed plans to build a $257 million case-ready beef packaging and distribution center in Olathe, the first such facility the company will own and occupy.

The Olathe Planning Commission approved revised preliminary plans and a final plat Monday evening for “Project Sandhills,” a 330,671-square-foot facility that will house the retail giant on about 45 acres northwest of 167th Street and U.S. Highway 169.

Plan documents for the beef plant dating to March did not name Walmart but included wording about a code-named retailer’s strategic merchandise units identical to language in Walmart’s federal securities filings. The company also applied using an entity called 1918 LLC — the birth year of founder Sam Walton.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Kansas City Business Journal