Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund and the Davis Love Foundation Donate $75,000 to Four Nonprofit Organizations in Southern Georgia

Checks were presented to representatives from The Remedy Project, Light of Hope Learning Center, 10.10.10 Talent, and the Coastal Georgia Historical Society Preservation Fund.

Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund, in partnership with the Davis Love Foundation, donated a total of $75,000 to four southern Georgia nonprofits at a check-presentation ceremony today at Rich’s Café, 1867 Demere Rd., on St. Simons Island.

“Individuals representing Rich Products Corporation and the Davis Love Foundation were on hand at Rich’s Café on St. Simons Island on Tuesday, August 15, to celebrate the important work of four charitable organizations serving southern Georgia and present them with checks totaling $75,000. Attendees included, from left to right: Sherri Jones, Coastal Georgia Historical Society Preservation Fund, Alisha Wiggins, Rich’s, Stephen Thompson, Rich’s, Christina Goodwin, 10.10.10 Talent, Lauren Potter, Rich’s, Andrew Butts, Rich’s, Shannon Gilreath, Rich’s, John Keen, Remedy Project, Todd Thompson, Davis Love Foundation, Laura Johnson, Light of Hope Learning Center, Keeva Kase, Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.”

(Photo credit: Rich Products Corporation):

Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund, the philanthropic arm of Rich Products Corporation’s Consumer Brands Division, was established to help support organizations serving Glynn County and the southern Georgia community. It has helped raise and distribute over $1 million since its inception.

“Giving back to terrific organizations like these that are making a meaningful difference in our local communities is a true highlight for us,” said Shannon Gilreath, Rich’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Brands. “We know that charitable organizations don’t always receive the funding they need, and we at Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund are proud to step up to help in partnership with the Davis Love Foundation.”

“It is our honor to do our part, along with Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund, to help these charitable groups continue to serve our local communities,” said Mark Love, Executive Director of the RSM Classic, a PGA Tour event held each November at Sea Island Golf Club and hosted by the Davis Love Foundation. “From community services to education and youth development, these organizations are doing essential work in the Golden Isles.”

About Rich Products Corporation, Rich’s Consumer Brands Division and Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund

Rich’s is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From innovative products to hands-on expertise, we bring creative solutions to food industry professionals around the world. From foodservice and retail to in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods, our goal is to be your trusted partner, helping you delight customers and stay competitive, no matter where the market moves. Rich’s Consumer Brands Division is responsible for the successful portfolio of Rich’s products sold to consumers at retail grocery and club stores nationwide. Brands managed by the Consumer Brands Division include SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co., the No. 1 shrimp brand in frozen specialty seafood, and Farm Rich, one of the nation’s leading names in frozen snacks and appetizers. The Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund is administered through the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.