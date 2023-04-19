Four Dynamic Leaders from Rich Products Join Prominent Food Industry Boards

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) is broadening its industry leadership with the announcement of four notable board appointments across leading food industry and foodservice organizations.

Rich’s leaders now serve on the influential boards of the National Restaurant Association (NRA), Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF), International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA), and Niagara University’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence, where they will work in tandem with fellow industry leaders on shaping key strategies and initiatives to support and advance the food industry as a whole.

Recent board appointments include:

Kevin Spratt, president, U.S./Canada region: Kevin joined the board of the National Restaurant Association (NRA), the largest foodservice trade association in the world and a long-time partner of Rich’s. A seasoned foodservice leader with a 22-year tenure at Rich’s, Kevin currently oversees the company’s go-to-market strategy for its U.S. and Canada business, driving long-term growth, innovation, and organizational excellence. As a board member for the NRA, Kevin will contribute to its mission of serving the restaurant industry, advancing business vitality and building a strong talent pipeline.

Kevin joined the board of the National Restaurant Association (NRA), the largest foodservice trade association in the world and a long-time partner of Rich’s. A seasoned foodservice leader with a 22-year tenure at Rich’s, Kevin currently oversees the company’s go-to-market strategy for its U.S. and Canada business, driving long-term growth, innovation, and organizational excellence. As a board member for the NRA, Kevin will contribute to its mission of serving the restaurant industry, advancing business vitality and building a strong talent pipeline. Mary Kiener, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, Planning and Logistics: Mary was recently appointed to the Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) board of directors, an organization that Rich’s has been a proud partner of for more than three decades. A 30-plus year Rich’s veteran and mentor, Mary has had a tremendous impact championing woman within Global Supply Chain – a function where women have been historically under-represented. As a board member of WFF, she will work closely with leaders across the food industry to expand avenues for women to grow their leadership skills and cultivate the next generation of female leaders.

Mary was recently appointed to the Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) board of directors, an organization that Rich’s has been a proud partner of for more than three decades. A 30-plus year Rich’s veteran and mentor, Mary has had a tremendous impact championing woman within Global Supply Chain – a function where women have been historically under-represented. As a board member of WFF, she will work closely with leaders across the food industry to expand avenues for women to grow their leadership skills and cultivate the next generation of female leaders. Lauren Lopez, senior vice president, Foodservice: Lauren has been appointed to the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association board (IFMA). Known for her results-oriented leadership and passion for the business, Lauren leads Rich’s Foodservice division across the U.S. An 18-year Rich’s veteran, Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to IFMA. As board member, she joins a broad group of foodservice leaders who will shape the strategies and initiatives required to advance the food-away-from-home industry.

Lauren has been appointed to the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association board (IFMA). Known for her results-oriented leadership and passion for the business, Lauren leads Rich’s Foodservice division across the U.S. An 18-year Rich’s veteran, Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to IFMA. As board member, she joins a broad group of foodservice leaders who will shape the strategies and initiatives required to advance the food-away-from-home industry. Marie-Claude Laprade, vice president, strategy and customer marketing: Marie-Claude has joined the board of Niagara University’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence, a program Rich’s played an integral role in developing from the ground up. She will work with the board to further the goals of the Center by overseeing the B.S. food marketing degree program and enhancing student learning and access to career opportunities across the food industry. A 21-year tenured Rich’s associate, Marie-Claude leads the customer marketing teams, driving demand for Rich’s Foodservice, f’real and In-Store Bakery businesses.

“We’re relentlessly committed to keeping our finger on the pulse of the food industry, driving the future of food and ultimately creating greater value for our customers,” said Richard Ferranti, CEO, Rich Products. “That comes from what we do both inside and outside the walls of Rich’s. Our senior leaders bring diverse views, perspectives and expertise to the table through their collective board service, collaborating with other influencers across the food business landscape. I’m confident they’ll each make a unique impact on these critical food industry organizations, while giving back to the industry we serve.”

These board appointments add to Rich’s deep roster of industry board involvement, including Ferranti who serves as board member for the Consumer Brands Association, among others.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible.

