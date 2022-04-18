Rumiano Cheese Co. Transitions to Organic

Rumiano Cheese Company announced last week that it has transitioned to a 100 percent organic food brand, making it the first major dairy producer to bring organic, non-GMO cheese directly to the consumer.

“Effective (April 4), Rumiano’s entire dairy portfolio is USDA certified organic in addition to being American Humane Certified, non-GMO Project verified and free from pesticides, hormones and antibodies,” read a release issued by the company.

Rumiano, California’s oldest family-owned cheese company and a pioneer in organic and artisanal cheese, sources its organic ingredients from 27 small, family-owned farms in Northern California.

